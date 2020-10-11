A handful of NFL executives believe that the Jets might not receive a first-round pick if New York elected to trade former No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold this offseason, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Per ESPN, hypothetically, if the Jets finished with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft and decided they wanted to deal their former 2018 first-round pick, the NFL executives surveyed believe New York would get compensation similar to what the Cardinals did when they traded former first-round pick Josh Rosen after the 2018 NFL season. Ahead of the 2019 season, Arizona dealt Rosen to the Dolphins for a second- and fifth-round pick.

"The high-water mark would be a [second-round pick] for him," one GM told ESPN. "I think they could get a [fourth-round pick] for him, but if he finished positive for him, they might get a 2 for him. In college, he was a turnover machine. In the NFL, he has been a turnover machine. I just don't think he has the credentials to go for a 1."

"I don't think they'd get a [first-round pick] for Sam, but it also depends what he puts on tape the rest of the year," another GM told ESPN.

Darnold will miss Sunday's game vs. the Cardinals after suffering a shoulder injury in New York's Week 4 loss to the Broncos.

Darnold has thrown for almost 800 yards and three TDs this season. He also has tossed four interceptions.

New York enters Sunday's game still looking for its first win of the 2020 NFL season.

Check out the latest news and notes from around the NFL: