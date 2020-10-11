Report: Patriots Shut Facility Down After Positive COVID-19 Test

The Patriots shut their building down Sunday after a positive COVID-19 test, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to ESPN, the NFL still plans on playing Monday's Patriots-Broncos game.

The Patriots are undergoing further testing Sunday morning and the league expects to have more clarity on the status of Monday's game later on Sunday.

According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, New England got word of the positive test late Saturday night. Breer reports the team practiced outside on Saturday with meetings held on a practice field.

Sunday's walkthrough was canceled as a result of the positive test, per Breer.

On Sunday, veteran Patriots DB Devin McCourty questioned how concerned the NFL is about the impact of COVID-19 on player safety.

"Throughout all of this, [it has been] the realization that it’s not a league-wide thing—it’s kind of a team thing," McCourty said, per The Associated Press. "The people that don’t have to walk in our building, whether it’s the league office, whether it’s the NFLPA—they don’t care.

"For them, it’s not about what’s in our best interest or our health and safety. It’s about what can we make protocol-wise that sounds good, looks good and how can we go out there and play games."

The Patriots had reopened their facility on Saturday following an outbreak within their organization. Earlier this week, Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore tested positive fo COVID-19, which at the time marked the third Patriots player to test positive after QB Cam Newton and practice squad DT Bill Murray.

The Broncos were scheduled to fly to New England on Sunday ahead of Monday's contest.

Kickoff for Monday's game is currently set for 5 p.m. ET.