The Browns head to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers in an AFC North showdown on Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland is off to a hot start this season. After losing to the Ravens in Week 1, the Browns won four straight games to reach 4–1 in their best start since 1994. The Steelers are also off to their first 4–0 start since 1979, a year that finished with the team capturing their third Super Bowl championship.

Now the Browns look to win their first game in Pittsburgh since 2003.

How to Watch:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on CBS All Access

Last year's matchup between the division rivals escalated when Browns defensive end Myles Garrett took off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet and swung it at his head in the closing seconds of the game. Garrett missed the final six games of the season and was fined $45,623.

Both teams have said they've moved on from last year's incident and it won't have any impact on Sunday's game.

The Browns' defense will face quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for the first time since 2018 after he underwent surgery on his right arm in 2019 and was sidelined for most of the season. Roethlisberger has won 23 of 26 games against Cleveland during his career, and he's already tallied 1,016 passing yards for 10 touchdowns this season.

With the Browns riding their four-game winning streak and the Steelers sitting atop the AFC North standings, Sunday's meeting is arguably the best matchup of Week 6.