Steelers linebacker Devin Bush tore his ACL in Pittsburgh's win over the Browns on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bush will reportedly undergo season-ending surgery.

The Michigan product suffered the ACL injury near the end of the first half on Sunday. Bush hit Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson on an incomplete pass, and he subsequently left the field for evaluation by team doctors. Bush did not return in the Steelers' 38-7 win.

Bush has been a member of a dominant Pittsburgh defense in 2020. The Steelers entered Week 6 leading the NFL with just 18.8 points allowed per game, and they generated two turnovers on Sunday, including a pick-six from safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Bush was drafted by the Steelers with the No. 10 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He forced four fumbles and tallied two interceptions as a rookie.

Pittsburgh currently leads the NFC North at 4–0 following Sunday's victory. The Steelers will face the Titans in Nashville on Sunday.