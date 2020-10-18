The undefeated Green Bay Packers travel to Tampa and play the 3-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in a matchup featuring two of the league's biggest stars.

The game is just the third time that Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers has squared off against new Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady. Each future Hall of Fame quarterback has won one of their prior meetings.

How to Watch:

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on NFL RedZone on fuboTV.

The Bucs enter Sunday's matchup in a three-way tie at the top of the NFC South, having most recently lost to the Bears on Thursday, Oct. 8. Brady has thrown 12 touchdowns on the season, compared to just three interceptions. Last season with the Patriots, Brady threw just 24 touchdowns, though, he did toss just four interceptions.

Half of Brady's passing touchdowns this year have been to three-time Pro Bowl WR Mike Evans, who has a score in each of Tampa Bay's five games this season.

Rodgers and the Packers come into Sunday's contest having been on the bye in Week 5. Rodgers has thrown two or more touchdowns in each of Green Bay's first four victories and has yet to toss an interception.

Pro Bowl RB Aaron Jones has continued building off his productive 2019 season and is averaging 93.5 rushing yards and 33.75 receiving yards per game. Three-time Pro Bowl WR Davante Adams will return to the Packers' lineup Sunday after missing Weeks 3 and 4 with an injury. Adams totaled 14 catches for 156 yards and two scores in Week 1, but was held to just three catches and 36 yards in Week 2.

Green Bay holds a 32-21-1 all-time advantage over the Buccaneers, though Green Bay has won the last three matchups between the two clubs.