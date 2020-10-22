Jarvis Landry Reveals He's Playing Through a Broken Rib

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry admitted that he has been playing through a broken rib that he suffered two weeks ago against the Colts.

Landry completed a 32-yard catch on Oct. 11 before he took a big hit from linebacker Zaire Franklin and crawled to the sidelines.

"That hit actually broke one of my ribs," Landry said on Zoom, according to the Akron Beacon Journal's Nate Ulrich. "So I'm still kind of dealing with and playing through that and just kind of out here in practice doing whatever I can and giving it my all on Sundays."

The 27-year-old finished the game and sat out two practices last week before returning on Friday as a limited player. He competed against the Steelers on Sunday and tallied three receptions for 40 yards. Landry practiced on Wednesday but it was on a limited basis.

In his seven-year NFL career, Landry has never missed a game.

The Pro Bowler has not found the end zone this season, but has recorded 24 catches for 319 yards in six games. The former-LSU star had nearly 1,200 receiving yards as a junior and decided to leave the school a year early. The Miami Dolphins drafted him in the second round in 2014.

During his rookie season, Landry caught 84 passes for 758 yards and five touchdowns, earning a spot on Pro Football Writers Association's All-Rookie Team. The rising star tallied 110 passes for 1,157 yards in his second year and had a 1,136-yard season the following year. In 2017, Landry brought in an NFL-best 112 receptions.

However, in 2018, the Dolphins traded him to the Browns. In his first season with them, he tallied 81 catches for 976 yards and four touchdowns. He crossed back over the 1,000 yard mark against last year with 83 catches for 1,174 yards and six touchdowns, averaging a career-best 14.1 yards per catch.

Landry has made five straight Pro Bowls from 2015-2019, three with Miami and two with the Browns.