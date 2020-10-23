It may have been against the New York Giants, but last night kind of felt like a big win in Carson Wentz’s career. Not so much for what it accomplished, but for what it stopped.

In leading a double-digit fourth quarter Philadelphia Eagles comeback victory, Wentz did put Philly in sole possession of first place in the NFC East. Hooray! Though I’m not sure that’s really worth putting on the refrigerator to be honest. Congratulations on being the best of the worst!

But what he really did was make sure he wasn’t questioned today. Because had they lost to the hapless G-Men, there would be plenty of questions asked. Is Daniel Jones actually the best quarterback in the division? Is it time for Philadelphia to consider going to Jalen Hurts? I was beginning to hear Philly talk radio in my head when the Eagles went down big.

Instead, Wentz, who has begun to show a penchant for his play down the stretch, will likely have people pointing out that many of his struggles have probably come as a result of injuries and a lack of offensive talent on a depleted Eagles team. He did engineer two 70-plus yard drives in a matter of minutes, which is impressive regardless of the opposition.

Now without following it up with better play the remainder of the season, the boost in confidence Wentz provided may be temporary.

However, his clutch play as of late is enough to silence the Boo Birds, at least temporarily.