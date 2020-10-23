NFL Rumors: Eagles Fear DeSean Jackson Has High Ankle Sprain

NFL rumors: Eagles believe DeSean Jackson has high ankle sprain - Sports Illustrated
NFL Rumors: Eagles Fear DeSean Jackson Suffered High Ankle Sprain vs. Giants

The Eagles believe wide receiver DeSean Jackson suffered a high ankle sprain in Thursday night's win over the Giants, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

Jackson will undergo an MRI on Friday to see if he needs surgery, reports Schefter. The 33-year-old exited the game late in the fourth quarter after the Eagles sent him out for his first punt return. He took an illegal hit from the Giants' Corey Ballentine and his leg twisted under his own weight. Jackson could not put weight on his right leg while trainers helped him off the field.

Thursday night marked Jackson's first game back since Week 3 due to a hamstring injury. He ended the night with three catches for 34 yards in Philadelphia's 22-21 win over New York. The veteran's ankle sprain is the latest concern for an Eagles squad that's been plagued by injuries this season. 

Check out the latest news and rumors around the NFL:

  • Eagles RT Lane Johnson is undergoing an MRI on his knee on Friday to determine if he suffered an MCL sprain, which would make him week-to-week. Johnson already has an ankle injury. (Jeff McLane, The Philadelphia Inquirer)
  • The Raiders and Broncos did not register any positive COVID-19 tests on Friday morning. Their games remain on track to be played on Sunday. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
  • Las Vegas' offensive linemen on the Reserve/COVID-19 list have a chance to play on Sunday "because they are high-risk close contacts." However, safety Johnathan Abram does not since he's listed as having contact with Trent Brown on Tuesday and would not be cleared in time. Brown tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

