NFL Rumors: Eagles Fear DeSean Jackson Has High Ankle Sprain

The Eagles believe wide receiver DeSean Jackson suffered a high ankle sprain in Thursday night's win over the Giants, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jackson will undergo an MRI on Friday to see if he needs surgery, reports Schefter. The 33-year-old exited the game late in the fourth quarter after the Eagles sent him out for his first punt return. He took an illegal hit from the Giants' Corey Ballentine and his leg twisted under his own weight. Jackson could not put weight on his right leg while trainers helped him off the field.

Thursday night marked Jackson's first game back since Week 3 due to a hamstring injury. He ended the night with three catches for 34 yards in Philadelphia's 22-21 win over New York. The veteran's ankle sprain is the latest concern for an Eagles squad that's been plagued by injuries this season.

