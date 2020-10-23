Report: Dwayne Haskins Fined for Violating COVID-19 Protocols

Washington QB Dwayne Haskins fined for violating COVID-19 protocols - Sports Illustrated
Report: Washington QB Dwayne Haskins Fined for Violating COVID-19 Protocols

The Washington Football Team fined quarterback Dwayne Haskins on Friday for violating the team's COVID-19 protocols, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Per ESPN, Haskins was fined $4,833 after making a reservation for a family friend at the team hotel, a move strictly prohibited by the team.

Haskins was benched in early October after a 31–17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, which dropped Washington to 1-3. Through his first two NFL seasons, Haskins has started 11 games. He has a career 59.6% completion percentage and has thrown 11 TDs and 10 career interceptions. 

Shortly after being demoted to third-string, Haskins also dealt with a stomach illness. 

Washington head coach Ron Rivera said in early October that despite the team's decision to bench the 2019 first-round pick, the team still has faith in him.

"By no means have I given up on him," Rivera said. 

Kickoff for Washington's upcoming game with the Cowboys is set for 1 p.m. ET.

