Giants 'Looking into' Video of Maskless Daniel Jones, Barkley

New York Giants 'Looking into' Video of Maskless Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley

The New York Giants said they are aware of a video of quarterback Daniel Jones and injured running back Saquon Barkley without masks at a bar on Friday night. 

"We are looking into the nature and context of what is on the video," the team said in a statement

The two also were not practicing social distancing and could face a fine for violating NFL or team rules because of the incident. The video was leaked on Instagram by an individual who goes by the name DJ Lugghead, but it has since been deleted after it went viral. 

Per a phone interview with the New York Post, the individual said the photos of Jones and Barkley were from last year. 

Jones and Barkley were having dinner with a few teammates in a private room at a restaurant, per NJ Advance Media. Afterward, the group was invited to a bar that is closed to the public, according to ESPN, which is where the video of Jones sharing a drink with a woman was taken. 

The NFL fined ten Las Vegas Raiders players earlier this season for breaking COVID-19 protocols at a public charity event. Tight end Darren Waller and quarterback Derek Carr were part of the group fined for being at the Waller's foundation event. 

