SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

New York Giants Saquon Barkley Set to Have Surgery Next Week

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will undergo ACL reconstructive surgery on his torn ACL next week, according to NBC's Andrea Kremer.

Barkley tore his ACL during the second quarter of the Giants Week 2 game against the Chicago Bears, a loss.

The reason for the delay behind his surgery is because doctors wanted his MCL ligament, which was strained when he tore the ACL, to heal before performing the reconstructive surgery.

According to Kremer, doctors are optimistic that Barkley will be ready for training camp next summer.

Barkley has remained with his teammates during practices and games and was seen sitting in a Lincoln Financial Field suite with other teammates during Thursday night's disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants running game has struggled without Barkley. Thus far, the unit is averaging 4.5 yards per game, down from the 4.7 it averaged last year.

However, most of that yardage has come from quarterback Daniel Jones, who leads the Giants with 296 yards on 31 carries (9.5 average).

Remove Jones' rushing contributions, and the Giants running game has rushed for 391 yards in 122 carries, a 3.2 average.

Barkley, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, was believed to be seeking a contract extension after this season.

However, that will be put on hold, pending how his recovery goes and if he can replicate the success Adrian Peterson had when he tore his ACL years ago.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New York Giant Can’t Finish Against Eagles, Losing 22-21 | Instant Reaction and Takeaways

Stop us if you've heard this song before, but the Giants had the game in their hands and once again threw it away by failing to finish. The Giants beat the Giants again.

Patricia Traina

by

writerrad

New York Giants' Latest Defensive Breakdown Lets Static Eagles Surge

The Giants followed their script for collapsing defensively to a T on Thursday night, as the Eagles rallied back from a 12-point deficit with time to spare after the Giants took a lead that at least 30 other teams in the NFL would have probably rode to a win.

Jackson Thompson

by

Cowboyup

New York Giants Notebook | Daniel's Downfall, Veteran Mistakes and More

Notable leftovers from the New York Giants' 22-21 loss to the Eagles on Thursday night.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Breakdown: Big Blue the Biggest Culprit in Philly’s House of Horrors Mystery

The Giants one again were their own worst enemy, and boy was that on display against the Philadelphia Eagles in a heartbreaking 22-21 loss on Thursday Night Football

Patricia Traina

New York Giants - Philadelphia Eagles Gameday Blog

Follow along with the Giants Country editorial team as we track the highlights, stats, and observations from the Giants' Week 7 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Activate Sterling Shepard Off Injured Reserve

But will he play in the Giants Week 7 game against the Eagles?

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina

New York Giants Week 7 Inactive Report: Sterling Shepard is Active

Sterling Shepard will be available to play this week against the Eagles. But how much time will he actually see?

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Week 6 Snap Chats and Performance Stats

A look at the Giants snap counts combined with some performance notables from their 20-19 Week 6 win over the Washington Football Team.

Patricia Traina

by

NYGfanFROMageOF3man

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles: Players to Watch

Keep your eyes on these Giants players who stand to be key in the team's quest to record its second straight win of 2020 and its first win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the last seven games.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles | How To Watch

Here's how to watch the Giants' Week 7 Thursday Night Football showdown against the Eagles.

Jackson Thompson