New York Giants Saquon Barkley Set to Have Surgery Next Week

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will undergo ACL reconstructive surgery on his torn ACL next week, according to NBC's Andrea Kremer.

Barkley tore his ACL during the second quarter of the Giants Week 2 game against the Chicago Bears, a loss.

The reason for the delay behind his surgery is because doctors wanted his MCL ligament, which was strained when he tore the ACL, to heal before performing the reconstructive surgery.

According to Kremer, doctors are optimistic that Barkley will be ready for training camp next summer.

Barkley has remained with his teammates during practices and games and was seen sitting in a Lincoln Financial Field suite with other teammates during Thursday night's disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants running game has struggled without Barkley. Thus far, the unit is averaging 4.5 yards per game, down from the 4.7 it averaged last year.

However, most of that yardage has come from quarterback Daniel Jones, who leads the Giants with 296 yards on 31 carries (9.5 average).

Remove Jones' rushing contributions, and the Giants running game has rushed for 391 yards in 122 carries, a 3.2 average.

Barkley, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, was believed to be seeking a contract extension after this season.

However, that will be put on hold, pending how his recovery goes and if he can replicate the success Adrian Peterson had when he tore his ACL years ago.