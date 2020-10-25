NFL Rumors: Jets Won't Trade Sam Darnold During 2020 Season

Despite the team's 0–6 start, the Jets won't trade former No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold during the 2020 season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Per NFL Network, while the Jets have been "open for business" in the last few weeks, the team will wait and see where it will be picking in the 2021 NFL draft before making a quarterback decision.

In mid-October, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that a handful of executives believe that the Jets might not receive a first-round pick if the club elected to trade Darnold this offseason.

"The high-water mark would be a [second-round pick] for him," one GM told ESPN. "I think they could get a [fourth-round pick] for him, but if he finished positive for him, they might get a two for him."

This week, the USC product acknowledged that he had seen chatter about the team potentially selecting Clemson's Trevor Lawrence with the top pick in the 2021 NFL draft, but brushed it off, saying, "Yeah, you know, I mean, I have social media. I've seen some of the things, but ... Yeah, we've got a game to win this week and that's all we're worried about."

Darnold will return to action on Sunday vs. the Bills, having last played on Oct. 1. He had missed the last two games with a shoulder injury.

The Jets are looking to pick up their first win of the season on Sunday. Entering Week 7, New York is the lone winless club in the NFL.

