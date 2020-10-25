Source: Titans Fined $350,000 for COVID-19 Violations

The Tennessee Titans were fined $350,000 for COVID-19 protocol violations, an NFL spokesperson confirmed to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the fines derive from instances in which the team failed to comply with COVID-19 protocol requirements on mask-wearing and insufficient communication regarding workouts outside the team's facility.

NFL Network also reports that the team fully cooperated in the NFL's review. No individuals were punished and the team will also not face any draft-pick penalties, per Breer.

Between September 24 and October 11, the Titans had 24 members of their organization test positive for COVID-19. As a result of their positive tests, the team's Week 4 game vs. the Steelers was postponed until Week 7 and the team's Week 5 game against the Bills was moved from Sunday, October 11 to Tuesday, October 13.

While Tennessee's facility remained closed during the outbreak, players on the Titans reportedly gathered for a group workout outside of the facility on at least one occasion. Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill was among the players present a workout that took place at the Nashville-area Montgomery Bell Academy.

The Titans defeated the Bills in the aforementioned Week 5 contest and knocked off the Texans in overtime in Week 6.

On Sunday, the undefeated Titans square off against the undefeated Steelers. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.