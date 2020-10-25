Odell Beckham injury update: Browns WR out vs Bengals (knee) - Sports Illustrated
SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. Injures Knee vs. Bengals

Author:
Publish date:

Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. will miss the remainder of Sunday's game vs. the Bengals after suffering a knee injury, the Browns announced Sunday.

Beckham Jr. appear to suffer the injury on QB Baker Mayfield's first pass attempt of the game early in the first quarter. The intended pass to Beckham Jr. was intercepted by Bengals DB Darius Phillips. The Browns WR chased Phillips down, but made an awkward tackle and headed straight to the locker room following the turnover. 

Entering Week 7, Beckham Jr. has 319 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. He also has 72 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. 

The Browns trailed the Bengals 7-3 with one minute to play in the first quarter.

YOU MAY LIKE

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) dives with the ball to score a two point conversion and win the game in overtime during the game at Memorial Stadium.
Play
College Football

AP Top 25: Indiana Jumps Into Poll, Ohio State Moves to No. 3

Indiana jumped into the AP college football poll after pulling off the weekend’s most dramatic upset and Ohio State moved up to No. 3 following a dominant season debut.

USATSI_15093055
Play
Gambling

2020 World Series Game 5 Betting Breakdown – Can Dodgers Bounce Back After Game 4?

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking previews Game 5 of the 2020 MLB World Series, featuring Los Angeles vs. Tampa Bay, with the Dodgers and Rays locked in a 2-2 tie.

Dodgers Rays World Series Best Bets

Best Bets World Series Game 5

Game 5 Bets World Series

odell-beckham-jr-injury
Play
NFL

Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. Injures Knee vs. Bengals

Odell Beckham Jr. injured his knee in the first quarter of Cleveland's game vs. Cincinnati.

Ryquell Armstead
Play
Video

Jaguars Running Back Ryquell Armstead to Miss the Rest of the Season Due to Rare COVID-19 Symptoms

Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead is expected to miss the entire season because of rare symptoms related to the coronavirus, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday NFL Countdown. Armstead was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list before the season started and has suffered from ...read more

  • 1 hour ago
Ryquell Armstead
Play
NFL

Report: Jags RB Expected to Miss Season With Virus Complications

According to ESPN, Ryquell Armstead has suffered from respiratory issues and been hospitalized twice after contracting COVID-19.