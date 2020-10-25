Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. Injures Knee vs. Bengals

Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. will miss the remainder of Sunday's game vs. the Bengals after suffering a knee injury, the Browns announced Sunday.

Beckham Jr. appear to suffer the injury on QB Baker Mayfield's first pass attempt of the game early in the first quarter. The intended pass to Beckham Jr. was intercepted by Bengals DB Darius Phillips. The Browns WR chased Phillips down, but made an awkward tackle and headed straight to the locker room following the turnover.

Entering Week 7, Beckham Jr. has 319 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. He also has 72 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

The Browns trailed the Bengals 7-3 with one minute to play in the first quarter.