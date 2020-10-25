Report: Jags RB Expected to Miss Season With Virus Complications

Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead is expected to miss the entire season because of rare symptoms related to the coronavirus, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday NFL Countdown.

According to Schefter, Armstead, who was first placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list during the preseason and again placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list prior to the start of the regular season, has suffered from respiratory issues and has been hospitalized twice after contracting COVID-19.

"I think it will be a while. I can't put a real timetable on it but he'll be out for a while," head coach Doug Marrone said in September upon Armstead being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

According to ESPN, Armstead is expected to return next season.

Armstead, 23, entered the season as the Jaguars' second-most experienced back on the roster and was expected to play a prominent role in the team's backfield following the release of former top pick Leonard Fournette.

Armstead, a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, played in all 16 games last year, starting one of them, and rushed for 108 yards. He also has 144 career receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

In lieu of Armstead, rookie running back James Robinson has emerged as the Jaguars' lead back and enters Week 7 having recorded more than 550 total yards and four touchdowns.

The Jaguars face the Chargers on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.