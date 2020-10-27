NFL Rumors: Godwin Undergoes Thumb Surgery, Out Week 8

NFL Rumors: Chris Godwin undergoes thumb surgery, out vs. Giants - Sports Illustrated
NFL Rumors: Chris Godwin Undergoes Thumb Surgery, Out Week 8

Tampa Bay's offense has been cruising of late in Tom Brady's first year with the Buccaneers entering Week 8 following a 45-20 rout of the Raiders in Las Vegas. But the Buccaneers may not be at full strength as they eye their third straight win on Nov. 2.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin will miss the Monday night matchup with the Giants after undergoing surgery on his left index finger, per the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud. Godwin could return in Week 9 for a divisional battle against the Saints.

Godwin has established himself as one of the NFL's premier receivers in 2019, and he's kept up an impressive pace in 2020. The Penn State product has caught 25 passes in four games this season, tallying 279 yards and two touchdowns. Godwin is one of six Buccaneers with multiple touchdown catches in 2020. 

So who else could join Godwin on the sidelines in Week 8? Check out the latest crop of NFL rumors.

• The Patriots could explore trading defensive back Stephon Gilmore in an attempt to recoup draft picks in 2021. (Albert Breer, The MMQB)

• The Panthers activated RB Christian McCaffery from the reserve/injured list. His status for Week 8 has not been decided. (Team announcement)

• The Ravens signed wide receiver Dez Bryant to their practice squad. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• The Jets are open to trading DT Quinnen Williams before the trade deadline. (Manish Mehta, New York Daily News)

• The Cowboys are willing to trade DE Everson Griffen before the trade deadline. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• Dallas is preparing to start rookie Ben DiNucci at quarterback in Week 8 after Andy Dalton suffered a concussion vs. Washington. (Patrik Walker, CBS Sports)

