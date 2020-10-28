Stat Correction Costs Man $997,000 in DraftKings Contest

Stat correction costs St. Louis man $997,000 in DraftKings contest - Sports Illustrated
Stat Correction Costs St. Louis Man $997,000 in DraftKings Contest

The NFL season is often rife with bad beats, but the Rams' win over the Bears on Monday night provided one man with perhaps the worst wager luck in recent memory. 

St. Louis resident Rob Huntze thought he won the $1 million prize in a DraftKings contest for Week 8 after his daily lineup scored the most points out of 176,470 entries. Strong defensive performances from both Chicago and Los Angeles appeared to put Huntze over the top, but upon further review, Huntze fell just short.

A sack from the Bears in the fourth quarter was changed to a running play by the game's official scorers, dropping Huntze to a tie for sixth place. Rather than taking home the $1 million prize, Huntze received a whopping $3,078.94 for his efforts.

"Heartbreaking on many levels," Huntze told ESPN. "It had to be a sack. There's no other way to look at it."

Huntze said he's an avid daily fantasy player, and he plans to return to NFL gambling once again on Thursday night despite his historic bad beat. 

