Report: NFL Plans 20 Percent Fan Capacity for Super Bowl LV

The NFL is planning for a 20 percent seating capacity for Super Bowl LV, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Masks will be required and fans will be spaced six feet apart in "pods." Given that the seating capacity in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fl. is a little over 65,000 and the possibility of additional temporary seating, attendance could be between 13-15,000 people.

The Buccaneers have allowed fans at home games this season.

The Super Bowl is currently scheduled for Feb. 7th. Rumors have swirled that the league would consider pushing the Super Bowl to March 2021 under COVID-19 contingency plans.

Because of the uncertainty from the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL would prefer to keep the current Super Bowl date, despite several game postponements from positive COVID-19 tests. Schefter also noted: "If a Week 18 is added to this regular season, the off week would be eliminated and Super Bowl LV would stay on February 7."

The league has not added Week 18 yet. Bye weeks and different weekdays have been utilized to make up for postponements.