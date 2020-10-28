Super Bowl LV fans: NFL planning for possible 20 percent capacity - Sports Illustrated
SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Report: NFL Plans 20 Percent Fan Capacity for Super Bowl LV

Author:
Publish date:

The NFL is planning for a 20 percent seating capacity for Super Bowl LV, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Masks will be required and fans will be spaced six feet apart in "pods." Given that the seating capacity in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fl. is a little over 65,000 and the possibility of additional temporary seating, attendance could be between 13-15,000 people. 

The Buccaneers have allowed fans at home games this season. 

The Super Bowl is currently scheduled for Feb. 7th. Rumors have swirled that the league would consider pushing the Super Bowl to March 2021 under COVID-19 contingency plans.

Because of the uncertainty from the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL would prefer to keep the current Super Bowl date, despite several game postponements from positive COVID-19 tests. Schefter also noted: "If a Week 18 is added to this regular season, the off week would be eliminated and Super Bowl LV would stay on February 7."

The league has not added Week 18 yet. Bye weeks and different weekdays have been utilized to make up for postponements. 

YOU MAY LIKE

The NFL is reportedly considering allowed fan sound in stadiums.
Play
NFL

Report: NFL Plans 20 Percent Fan Capacity for Super Bowl LV

Masks will be required, and fans will need to sit six feet apart in "pods," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Pulisic-Chelsea-UCL-Goal
Play
Soccer

USMNT in UCL: Pulisic Scores, Draws PK for Chelsea

Christian Pulisic was one of five Americans confined to the bench in the Champions League, but he made an impact once he came on.

NBA Bucks Magic
Play
NBA

Report: NBA Players Pushing for Jan. 18 Season Opener

The NBA is reportedly targeting Dec. 22 as its preferred start date for the 2019-20 season.

Justin Turner
Play
MLB

MLB Says Justin Turner Was 'Wrong' to Celebrate With Team

MLB released a statement Wednesday saying Justin Turner "put everyone he came in contact with at risk" by celebrating L.A.'s World Series win.

jared-goff-rams-bears
NFL

Stat Correction Costs Man $997,000 in DraftKings Contest

St. Louis resident Rob Huntze lost out on the $1 million prize from DraftKings after a Bears sack was changed to a running play.

Marcus-Rashford-Food-Vouchers-Kids-Man-United
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Manchester United vs. RB Leipzig

Manchester United and RB Leipzig will meet in their second match of the Champions League group stage at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Messi-Barcelona-New-Season
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Juventus vs. Barcelona

Juventus and Barcelona will meet in Turin on Wednesday for one of the most highly anticipated Champions League matches of the year.

boston-marathon-2019
Olympics

2021 Boston Marathon Moved to Fall Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The 2021 Boston Marathon is traditionally held on Patriot's Day in April but the coronavirus has pushed it back to next fall.