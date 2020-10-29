NFL Week 8 Picks From the MMQB Staff

MMQB Staff Week 8 NFL Picks
It's Week 8! This week starts off with the Falcons taking on the Panthers on Thursday, and will wrap up when the Buccaneers visit the Giants on Monday. As has been the case all season, we hope to see every game played but we know that the possibility of positive COVID-19 tests makes all things tentative.
The weekend slate gives us some great games. Can Cam Newton and the Patriots rebound when visiting the Bills? Some of our staffers think so. Can the 49ers close the gap on the Seahawks in the NFC West? Two of our writers say yes. Will Lamar Jackson and the Ravens hand the Steelers their first loss of the season? We are split 50–50.
Here's who is picking games straight up for the MMQB this year:
Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter
Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist
Gary Gramling, Senior Editor
Mitch Goldich, Editor/Writer
Conor Orr, Staff Writer
Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer
Want more NFL picks? SI Fantasy PRO members get real-time betting alerts whenever information comes in.