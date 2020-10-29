NFL Week 8 Picks From the MMQB Staff

It's Week 8! This week starts off with the Falcons taking on the Panthers on Thursday, and will wrap up when the Buccaneers visit the Giants on Monday. As has been the case all season, we hope to see every game played but we know that the possibility of positive COVID-19 tests makes all things tentative.

The weekend slate gives us some great games. Can Cam Newton and the Patriots rebound when visiting the Bills? Some of our staffers think so. Can the 49ers close the gap on the Seahawks in the NFC West? Two of our writers say yes. Will Lamar Jackson and the Ravens hand the Steelers their first loss of the season? We are split 50–50.

Here's who is picking games straight up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter

Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist

Gary Gramling, Senior Editor

Mitch Goldich, Editor/Writer

Conor Orr, Staff Writer

Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

