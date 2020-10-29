NFL Rumors: Christian McCaffrey Likely Out vs. Falcons

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Christian McCaffrey has been eyeing an early return to the field after suffering an ankle injury in Week 2, but the dynamic running back will have to wait at least one more week before suiting up once again for the Panthers.

McCaffrey is likely out for Carolina's Week 8 matchup against the Falcons, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. McCaffrey rejoined Panthers' practice on Tuesday but has still yet to be formally announced as inactive for Thursday's matchup.

Carolina has managed to tread water without its superstar running back. The Panthers currently sit third in the NFC South at 3–4, and backup running back Mike Davis has tallied 284 rushing yards and two touchdowns in five starts.

McCaffrey and Davis could potentially form a dominant 1-2 punch when the Stanford product returns to the field.

For now, McCaffrey is likely to sit out on Thursday night as the Panthers host the Falcons.

Catch up with the rest of the NFL's latest news and rumors below:

• Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said wide receiver Antonio Brown "looked fantastic" in his first practice with Tampa. (Jenna Laine, ESPN)

• The Jets are not looking to trade defensive tackle Quinnen Williams before the trade deadline. (Ralph Vacchiano, SNY)

• The Giants have reached out to the Lions about a potential deal for wide receiver Kenny Golladay. (Jordan Raanan, ESPN)

• The Cowboys have cut three veteran defensive players, including defensive tackle Dontari Poe. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• The Buccaneers are "optimistic" Chris Godwin will miss just one week due to a fractured winger. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)