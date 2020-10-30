SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Atlanta's Charles Harris Ejected After Unsportsmanlike Hit on Teddy Bridgewater

Author:
Publish date:

Late in the third quarter of the Panthers' Thursday Night Football game against the Falcons, Carolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a blow to the head from Atlanta pass rusher Charles Harris. Bridgewater exited the game and was replaced by backup P.J. Walker, though he eventually returned in the fourth quarter.

Harris was penalized and ejected from the game. The penalty occurred on third down and extended Carolina's drive, which ended with a 39-yard field goal from Joey Slye, cutting Atlanta's lead to 19-17.

To that point, Bridgewater was 10-for-15 for 112 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed three times for 22 yards.

Walker made a name for himself during the short-lived XFL season, which was eventually canceled because of the pandemic. He led the Houston Roughnecks to a 5-0 record before signing with Carolina in March, reuniting him with his former college coach Matt Rhule, who coached Walker at Temple from 2013-16.

YOU MAY LIKE

Trevor Lawrence
Play
College Football

Lawrence's Status for Notre Dame Game Depends on Several Factors

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence's positive COVID-19 test throws his availability for next Saturday's showdown against No. 4 Notre Dame into doubt.

teddy-bridgewater
NFL

Bridgewater Leaves Game After Hit to Head From Atlanta's Charles Harris

Bridgewater took a blow to the head while being sacked, causing him to leave the game. He eventually returned in the fourth quarter.

who-are-the-arizona-cardinals-biggest-rivals
Arizona Cardinals

Who Are the Arizona Cardinals' Biggest Rivals?

The Cardinals have several rivalries with other teams in the NFL. Their main rivals include the Seahawks, 49ers, Bears, Eagles, Panthers and Cowboys.

Should the Jets do anything other than draft Trevor Lawrence if they land the No. 1 pick?
Play
College Football

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence Tests Positive for COVID-19

Lawrence is 31-1 as a starter, and coming into today, the quarterback was -175 to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy.

Trevor Lawrence masked
Play
Video

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Tests Positive for COVID-19

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19 according to reports from the NFL Network. Lawrence will presumably miss Clemson’s game on Saturday vs Boston College. The ACC operates under CDC guidelines stating that- A player who tested positive for ...read more

  • 2 hours ago

Trevor Lawrence Coronavirus

aj hinch
Play
MLB

Report: Ex-Astros Manager A.J. Hinch the Favorite for Tigers Job

Hinch was fired by the Astros in January for his role in the team's sign-stealing scandal, and subsequently served a one-year suspension.

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost before the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Ohio Stadium.
College Football

Nebraska Keeps Defying the Big Ten

The school has been much more of an antagonist than a Big Ten loyalist in 2020.