Bridgewater Leaves Game After Hit to Head From Atlanta's Charles Harris

Late in the third quarter of the Panthers' Thursday Night Football game against the Falcons, Carolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a blow to the head from Atlanta pass rusher Charles Harris. Bridgewater exited the game and was replaced by backup P.J. Walker, though he eventually returned in the fourth quarter.

Harris was penalized and ejected from the game. The penalty occurred on third down and extended Carolina's drive, which ended with a 39-yard field goal from Joey Slye, cutting Atlanta's lead to 19-17.

To that point, Bridgewater was 10-for-15 for 112 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed three times for 22 yards.

Walker made a name for himself during the short-lived XFL season, which was eventually canceled because of the pandemic. He led the Houston Roughnecks to a 5-0 record before signing with Carolina in March, reuniting him with his former college coach Matt Rhule, who coached Walker at Temple from 2013-16.