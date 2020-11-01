SI.com
Report: Trent Brown Hospitalized After Pregame IV Mishap

Author:
Publish date:
Oakland Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77) during a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown was hospitalized on Sunday after a "mishap" with his pregame IV, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero

Brown was inactive for Las Vegas' win over the Browns on Sunday in Cleveland. He was taken out of the locker room in a wheelchair after air entered his bloodstream during the IV insertion, per Rapoport and Pelissero. Brown will reportedly stay in Cleveland overnight for additional tests. 

"We're just going to say that [Brown] got ill here in the locker room and he's being evaluated right now," Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said postgame. "We'll update you as soon as we something. But I'm told everything is OK. We were expecting Trent to play today, he had a great practice on Friday."

Brown was activated off the COVID-19 list on Friday. He has played just two games in 2020, most recently appearing in Las Vegas' win over the Chiefs on Oct. 11. The Oklahoma product signed a four-year, $66 million contract with the Raiders in 2019.

Las Vegas was able to control the line of scrimmage for much of Sunday's contest despite Brown's absence. The Raiders rushed for 208 yards in their 16-6 victory, holding possession for nearly 38 minutes.

The Raiders sit second in the AFC West at 4–3 following Sunday's victory. They will face the Chargers on Nov. 8, with kickoff slated for 4:05 p.m. ET. 

