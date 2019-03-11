Report: Raiders to Sign LT Trent Brown to Record Four-Year, $66 Million Deal

The Raiders reportedly have agreed to sign left tackle Trent Brown to a four-year, $66 million deal.

By Kaelen Jones
March 11, 2019

The Raiders have reportedly agreed to sign free-agent left tackle Trent Brown to a four-year, $66 million contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brown will earn a reported $36.75 million in guaranteed money, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

Per Schefter, Brown is expected to start at left tackle for the Raiders and take over for 2018 first-round pick Kolton Miller, who will shift to right tackle.

Brown, 25, was originally drafted by the 49ers in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL draft. He started all 26 games he appeared in for San Francisco between the 2016 and 2017 seasons before the Niners traded him to the Patriots for a third-round pick this past offseason.

Brown, listed 6'8" and 380 pounds, started all 16 games for the Patriots last season.

