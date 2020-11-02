Report: Jimmy G Expected to Miss Significant Time

SI.com
Report: Jimmy Garoppolo Expected to Miss Extended Time With Ankle Injury

49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to miss an extended period of time after he suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports Garoppolo could miss at least six weeks but possibly more if surgery is needed. 

Garoppolo exited Sunday's game with 14 minutes left to play after appearing to re-injure his ankle after a hit earlier in the contest. He completed 11 of 16 passes on the afternoon for just 84 yards before being replaced by backup quarterback Nick Mullens. 

San Francisco has been consistently bit by the injury bug in 2020. Garoppolo suffered a high ankle sprain against the Jets in Week 2, and according to Schefter, the 49ers believe he needs time to rest his ankle. 

The 49ers received more terrible news on Monday that star tight end George Kittle reportedly will be out eight weeks with a broken bone in his left foot. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, he will be placed on injured reserve.

Nick Bosa, Richard Sherman, Solomon Thomas, Dee Ford and Raheem Mostert are also among the group of 49ers players on injured reserve this season. 

On Sunday, Kittle joined Garoppolo on the sidelines early in the fourth quarter. The two-time Pro Bowler landed awkwardly after a 25-yard reception, finishing the day with two catches for 39 yards. 

The 49ers will have a short turnaround before they take the field again. San Francisco will host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, with kickoff slated for 8:20 p.m. ET. 

