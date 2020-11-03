SI.com
NFL Trade Deadline: Patriots Seeking First-Round Pick, Player in Potential Stephon Gilmore Deal

As Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET NFL trade deadline approaches, multiple teams have reportedly reached out to the New England Patriots about cornerback Stephon Gilmore. 

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, teams have been told the Patriots' asking price for Gilmore is a first-round pick and a player. Gilmore, 30, was the 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year. 

The Patriots (2-5) have lost four straight games and sit third in the AFC East standings. In his ninth NFL season, Gilmore has tallied an interception and 20 combined tackles through six games. Gilmore missed time due to a positive coronavirus diagnosis in October. 

A handful of trades have already been completed ahead of Tuesday's deadline. On Monday, 49ers LB Kwon Alexander was traded to the Saints and Chargers DB Desmond King was sent to the Titans. 

Keep up with the latest trade deadline news and rumors around the league.

  • Falcons OLB/DE Takkarist McKinley tweeted that the team is not trading him. 
  • The Chargers traded DB Desmond King to the Titans for a sixth-round draft pick. 
  • The 49ers traded LB Kwon Alexander to the Saints for veteran LB Kiko Alexander and a conditional fifth-round pick.
  • The Jets traded LB Avery Williamson and a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Steelers for a 2022 fifth-round pick. 
  • Washington DE Ryan Kerrigan requested a trade but the team said he will not be dealt. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
  • The NFL is considering a 16-team playoff if games are lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Chris Mortensen, ESPN)

