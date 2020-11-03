As Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET NFL trade deadline approaches, multiple teams have reportedly reached out to the New England Patriots about cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, teams have been told the Patriots' asking price for Gilmore is a first-round pick and a player. Gilmore, 30, was the 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year.

The Patriots (2-5) have lost four straight games and sit third in the AFC East standings. In his ninth NFL season, Gilmore has tallied an interception and 20 combined tackles through six games. Gilmore missed time due to a positive coronavirus diagnosis in October.

A handful of trades have already been completed ahead of Tuesday's deadline. On Monday, 49ers LB Kwon Alexander was traded to the Saints and Chargers DB Desmond King was sent to the Titans.

Keep up with the latest trade deadline news and rumors around the league.