Patrick Mahomes will likely challenge a number of NFL records in the coming decades, and the Chiefs quarterback added an impressive accolade Sunday.

Mahomes threw his 100th touchdown pass Sunday as Kansas City hosted the Panthers at Arrowhead Stadium. The Texas Tech product needed just 40 games to tally 100 touchdown passes, reaching the mark in four fewer games than previous record holder Dan Marino. Despite being in just his fourth season, Mahomes has already posted a Hall-of-Fame resume.

It is shaping up to be another stellar year for Mahomes. He entered Sunday with 21 touchdown passes and just one interception, completing a career-high 66.9% of pass attempts. The Chiefs began Sunday atop the AFC West at 7–1.

The Chiefs advanced to 8–1 on Sunday behind another stellar performance from Mahomes. Kansas City's quarterback tallied 372 passing yards and four touchdowns as the Chiefs outlasted the Panthers in a 33–31 win.