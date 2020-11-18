Report: Nearly the Entire Raiders Starting Defense is on COVID-19 List

Report: Nearly the Entire Raiders Starting Defense is Going on the COVID-19 List

The Las Vegas Raiders are having COVID-19 problems—again.

The news broke Wednesday morning that defensive end Clelin Ferrell tested positive for COVID-19, and he will likely be out against the Chiefs on Sunday. Safety Lamarcus Joyner was immediately identified as a high-risk close contact and placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list.

Things started to fall apart for the Raiders defense as the day continued.

As of Wednesday afternoon, at least eight additional defensive starters and other players are headed to the COVID-19/Reserve list after being deemed high-risk close contacts, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

As of right now, the situation is pretty fluid. If the players who are testing negative now continue to do so, they will be available to play against Kansas City.