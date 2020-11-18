Report: Panthers' Bridgewater Expected to Practice Wednesday

A day after ESPN reported Teddy Bridgewater's MRI showed no structural damage in his knee, the Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback is expected to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Bridgewater is reportedly experiencing soreness and swelling in the injured knee, but it is not the same knee that was severely damaged in 2016 while with the Minnesota Vikings.

If Bridgewater can't play, the Panthers will go with P.J. Walker or Will Grier. Walker, who was the backup last Sunday, played for Rhule at Temple and spent time in the XFL before signing with Carolina.

He stepped in with 5:24 left when Bridgewater was injured on a sack by Tampa Bay's Jason Pierre-Paul. Walker went 2-4 pass attempts for 12 yards.

Grier, drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Panthers, has not played in a game this season. He started in two games last season, going 0-2.

Bridgewater has a 72.1% completion rate this season for 2552 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Panthers face the Detroit Lions at home on Sunday, Nov. 22.