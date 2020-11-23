Report: Joe Burrow Tore ACL and MCL in Left Knee

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's MRI revealed tears in his ACL and MCL as well as other structural issues in his left knee, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The rookie will undergo reconstructive surgery on his knee and rehab for the 2021 season, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Burrow suffered the season-ending knee injury on Sunday against the Washington Football Team. He appeared to sustain the injury on a deep pass attempt with 11:41 to go in the third quarter when he was tackled hard in the pocket. Burrow was carted off the field and quickly declared out of the contest with a knee injury.

Ryan Finley took over the game in Burrow's absence.

"Thanks for all the love," Burrow tweeted towards the end of the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. "Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year."

Rapoport reported on Sunday that Burrow suffered a torn ACL and would undergo an MRI to confirm the injury.

After the game, head coach Zac Taylor defended his offensive line amid criticism that they could have done more to protect Burrow.

"It's hard for me because all we can do is make progress as this season goes and we gave up a lot of pressure early in the season. In these last couple weeks, our guys have done a great job of keeping people off Joe, he's had a great pocket," Taylor said.

"He did not have a sack in the first half. And the hit as I saw it, wasn't when he had the ball in his hand. ...those guys have done a good job. It's been a revolving door of players; we're doing a great job. Joe's done a good job moving us down the field, and we felt like we're making a lot of progress over the last five weeks, and we're not going to apologize for any of that."

Burrow, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft, was 22-of-34 for 203 yards and one score on Sunday before leaving the game. Through 10 games, he threw for 2,688 yards with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Washington beat the Bengals 20-9 on Sunday.