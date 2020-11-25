Report: NFL Rescinds 49ers CB Williams's 2-Game Suspension

The NFL has rescinded 49ers cornerback K’Waun Williams's two-game PED suspension due to "issues with testing procedures," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported.

On Tuesday, the league suspended Williams for two games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. Even though his suspension was revoked, the San Francisco 49ers expect the cornerback to miss the next few games because of a high ankle injury that had already sidelined him.

Williams hasn't played since Nov. 5 when he was injured against the Green Bay Packers.

The 29-year-old also did not play in Weeks 5, 6 and 7 because of a sprained ACL. Prior to the 2020 season, Williams hadn't missed more than three games in any of his five NFL seasons.