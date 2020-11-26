SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Leads in Pro Bowl Fan Voting

Author:
Publish date:

Not only does Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes lead the NFL in passing yards, he is also leading in the fan voting for the 2021 NFL Pro Bowl.

Mahomes has received 143,355 votes, with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (139,839) and Minnesotas Viking running back Dalvin Cook (131,875) earning the second and third most, respectively. 

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sits fourth in voting while Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins ranks fifth. Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (109,537) and San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (112,798) have also received more than 100,000 votes.

Fan voting for the Pro Bowl will continue online and via cell phones until Dec. 17.

No team has tallied more votes than the Steelers, the league's only remaining undefeated club. The Chiefs, Seahawks, Packers and Bills round out the current top five. Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players.

NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Dec. 18.

The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its All-Star teams. The roster reveal will be aired on NFL Network in late December.

YOU MAY LIKE

patrick-mahomes-chiefs-panthers
Play
NFL

Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Leads in Pro Bowl Fan Voting

Mahomes has received 143,355 fan votes for the NFL Pro Bowl.

commander-in-chief's trophy
Play
College Football

Army-Air Force Game Rescheduled for Dec. 19

The game was originally scheduled for Nov. 7 but was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Air Force program.

Oct 11, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram (21) talks to his daughter after beating the Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NFL

Report: Ravens Discipline Strength Coach Over COVID-19 Conduct

After Baltimore's game against the Steelers was moved to Sunday, the Ravens disciplined their strength and conditioning coach for COVID-related conduct.

Chivas-America-Live-Stream
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Chivas vs. America

The Super Clasico rivals meet in the quarterfinals of the Liga MX Liguilla on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

hassan whiteside
Play
NBA

NBA Free Agency: Kings Add Center Hassan Whiteside on One-Year Deal

Whiteside, 31, led the NBA with 2.9 blocks per game last season, averaging 15.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game.

San Francisco 49ers helmet
Play
NFL

Report: NFL Rescinds 49ers CB Williams's 2-Game Suspension

Williams's two-game PED suspension was rescinded due to issues with testing procedures.

fairgounds image
Play
Gambling

Race of the Week: 2020 Thanksgiving Classic Stakes

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps this Thursday's Thanksgiving Classic Stakes from Fairgrounds, including the latest odds and his best bets.

Thompson
Play
NBA

Report: Klay Thompson Undergoes Surgery for Torn Achilles

Thompson tore his Achilles on Nov. 19, just hours before the 2020 NBA draft. The surgery was reportedly successful.