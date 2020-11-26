Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Leads in Pro Bowl Fan Voting

Not only does Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes lead the NFL in passing yards, he is also leading in the fan voting for the 2021 NFL Pro Bowl.

Mahomes has received 143,355 votes, with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (139,839) and Minnesotas Viking running back Dalvin Cook (131,875) earning the second and third most, respectively.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sits fourth in voting while Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins ranks fifth. Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (109,537) and San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (112,798) have also received more than 100,000 votes.

Fan voting for the Pro Bowl will continue online and via cell phones until Dec. 17.

No team has tallied more votes than the Steelers, the league's only remaining undefeated club. The Chiefs, Seahawks, Packers and Bills round out the current top five. Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players.

NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Dec. 18.

The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its All-Star teams. The roster reveal will be aired on NFL Network in late December.