SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Colts LB Matthew Adams Ejected After Throwing Punches vs. Titans

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Colts reserve linebacker Matthew Adams was ejected from Sunday's game vs. the Titans just before halftime for throwing punches during a punt.

Adams, 24, is primarily used on special teams and entered Sunday's contest with just one tackle on the season. 

It is likely that Adams will face either a fine or a suspension following the punches.

Adams's ejection also marks the second time this year that a Colts player was ejected during a matchup with the Titans. The last time these two teams played, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad was ejected for hitting an offensive lineman.

The Titans led the Colts 35-14 at halftime.

YOU MAY LIKE

Matthew Adams
Play
NFL

Colts LB Adams Ejected After Throwing Punches vs. Titans

Adams threw a series of punches during a punt late in the first half vs. the Titans.

Mac Jones
Play
College Football

Alabama Remains Unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25

Alabama is the unanimous No. 1 again in The Associated Press college football poll.

chelsea-tottenham-draw
Play
Soccer

Spurs Return to Top of PL After Cautious Draw With Chelsea

After a controlled and cautious 0–0 draw against Chelsea, Tottenham returned to the top of the table in a tight title race.

Derek Mason
Play
College Football

Vanderbilt Fires Head Coach Derek Mason Amid Winless Season

Offensive coordinator Todd Fitch will serve as the team's interim coach until a full-time replacement is named.

diontae thumb
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings - FLEX (RB-WR-TE)

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 12 flex rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Chargers WR Keenan Allen will miss time with kidney injury--IMAGE
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 12 wide receiver rankings to help you dominate the competition!

miles-sanders-fantasy
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 12 running back rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Josh Allen
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings - Quarterbacks

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 12 quarterback rankings to help you dominate the competition!