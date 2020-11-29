Colts LB Adams Ejected After Throwing Punches vs. Titans

Colts reserve linebacker Matthew Adams was ejected from Sunday's game vs. the Titans just before halftime for throwing punches during a punt.

Adams, 24, is primarily used on special teams and entered Sunday's contest with just one tackle on the season.

It is likely that Adams will face either a fine or a suspension following the punches.

Adams's ejection also marks the second time this year that a Colts player was ejected during a matchup with the Titans. The last time these two teams played, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad was ejected for hitting an offensive lineman.

The Titans led the Colts 35-14 at halftime.