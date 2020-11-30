Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez is undergoing surgery on Tuesday to remove a cancerous tumor.

The 26-year-old Sanchez said his doctors told him they believe they've caught the tumor before it spread throughout his body.

“It’s always God’s plan, and it will always be bigger than my plans,” Sanchez wrote on Instagram. “I know that it will not be an easy bump in the road, but I know I have my amazing wife supporting me, along with family, coaches and friends reaching out.”

Sanchez is in his fourth season with the Colts. He signed with the franchise after going undrafted in 2017. He has played in 59 career games, including most recently punting five times in Indianapolis' 45-26 loss on Sunday to the Titans.

"No plans or preparation would have gotten me ready for this kind of adversity, but like I told my wife, we can't flinch. Keep striving to come back stronger than ever," Sanchez wrote in his statement. "Makes me sick that I'll have to miss some time playing beside my brothers, but I know they will hold it down...I will be watching. Love y'all."