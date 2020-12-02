George Kittle Expects to Return 'Sooner Than Later' From Injury

After breaking a bone in his foot last month, star tight end George Kittle believes he is getting closer to returning to the 49ers' lineup.

"They said eight weeks; I said six," said Kittle said Tuesday, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. "And I'm excited. These last couple days have definitely progressed forward and made me very optimistic about returning to the field of play.

"When I first got hurt, my mindset was that I'll be back. And I'm going to continue to keep that mindset because I definitely feel like I'm going to be on the field here sooner than later."

Kittle suffered the injury in Week 8 when he leaped to catch a 25-yard pass from quarterback Nick Mullens in San Francisco's 37–27 defeat to the Seahawks. The two-time Pro Bowler fractured his cuboid bone, which sits outside the pinky toe.

"All I ever really learned was that it's the hardest bone in your foot to break, and you basically have to do it intentionally or in a car accident," Kittle said. "So I don't know if that means I'm unlucky or if I need to slow down every once in a while.

"The good news is it's apparently the easiest bone to heal in your foot, and it's definitely doing a good job of that. Thankfully, I have great trainers and great [physical therapy] guys. They're the ones that are getting me back and healthy. And I think we're doing a fantastic job of that so far."

In six games this season, Kittle has 37 catches for 474 yards and two touchdowns.

Following Sunday's 23–20 win over the Rams, San Francisco (5–6) remains in the hunt for a playoff spot. If Kittle returns after six weeks, he could be ready to play for the Niners' primetime clash with the Cowboys on Dec. 20.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said on Tuesday that he hopes both Kittle and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) can return late this season.

"I'm holding out for Jimmy for the last couple weeks," Shanahan said. "Same with Kittle. I think they are both in a similar boat. That's not guaranteed, it's how they react here over the next couple of weeks, but they are just starting to get into it.

"That's hopefully going to be the last couple weeks, whether it's two games or one game or none."

Both Kittle and Garoppolo traveled to Arizona, where the 49ers will finish their season due to local COVID-19 restrictions in Santa Clara.