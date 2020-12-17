Former Ravens RB Lorenzo Taliaferro Dies at 28

Former Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro died on Wednesday, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office in Virginia announced. He was 28 years old.

Deputies responded to a call Wednesday afternoon about someone needing medical attention. Taliaferro was transported to a local hospital where he later passed away. The sheriff's office did not disclose a cause of death.

Taliaferro, a native of Yorktown, Va., spent his college career at Coastal Carolina, rushing for 1,729 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2013. He was named the Big South Conference Offensive Player of the Year and was a Walter Payton Award finalist, given annually to the best offensive player at the FCS level.

Taliaferro was a fourth-round pick by the Ravens in 2014 and played three seasons for the team. In 19 career games, he rushed for 339 yards and five touchdowns. Following his release by Baltimore, Taliaferro played briefly for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League in 2018.