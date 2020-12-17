SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Former Ravens Running Back Lorenzo Taliaferro Dies at 28

Author:
Publish date:

Former Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro died on Wednesday, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office in Virginia announced. He was 28 years old.

Deputies responded to a call Wednesday afternoon about someone needing medical attention. Taliaferro was transported to a local hospital where he later passed away. The sheriff's office did not disclose a cause of death.

Taliaferro, a native of Yorktown, Va., spent his college career at Coastal Carolina, rushing for 1,729 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2013. He was named the Big South Conference Offensive Player of the Year and was a Walter Payton Award finalist, given annually to the best offensive player at the FCS level. 

Taliaferro was a fourth-round pick by the Ravens in 2014 and played three seasons for the team. In 19 career games, he rushed for 339 yards and five touchdowns. Following his release by Baltimore, Taliaferro played briefly for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League in 2018.

YOU MAY LIKE

lorenzo taliaferro
NFL

Former Ravens RB Lorenzo Taliaferro Dies at 28

Taliaferro starred in college at Coastal Carolina before spending three seasons with the Ravens. A cause of death was not announced.

free-agent-rankings
Play
MLB

Ranking MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

Headlined by Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu and J.T. Realmuto, take a deep dive into the best players available this winter.

matthew hurt
College Basketball

No. 21 Duke Defeats Notre Dame in ACC Opener

Sophomore forward Matthew Hurt led the Blue Devils with 18 points as Duke bounced back from its 15-point loss to Illinois.

pitt helmet
Play
College Football

Tracker: The College Football Teams Sitting Out Bowl Season

As bowl season approaches, keep track of each program that's opted out of playing in a bowl game.

Sep 29, 2018; University Park, PA, USA; ESPN sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi walks on the field prior to the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Ohio State defeated Penn State 27-26.
Play
Media

Report: Tom Rinaldi Leaving ESPN for Fox Sports

Rinaldi joins the list of ESPN reporters who have left for Fox over the past year, including Adam Amin, Jonathan Vilma and Emmanuel Acho.

Louis Riddick
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Texans, Lions to Interview ESPN Analyst Louis Riddick for GM Role

Both the Texans and Lions are reportedly planning on interviewing ESPN analyst Louis Riddick on Wednesday for their general manager role.

May 3, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; American actor Michael B Jordan shouts to Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (not pictured) during the second half in game three of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden.
Play
College Basketball

Michael B. Jordan Launches Hoops Dreams Classic for HBCUs

Jordan chose to support historically Black colleges and universities and their athletic programs by launching the Hoop Dreams Classic.

ncaa logo shadows
Play
College

NCAA to Grant D-I Transfer Athletes Immediate Eligibility This Year

Any Division I transfer athletes with waivers that were still in limbo or were denied are now able to compete immediately this year.