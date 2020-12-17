NFL Week 15 Picks From the MMQB Staff

It's Week 15! Saturday NFL is back for the first time this season, with two important games for playoff seeding. The Bills travel to Denver with a chance to move into the No. 2 spot in the AFC with a win and a Steelers loss Sunday. The NFC's top-seeded Packers host the Panthers in Saturday's nightcap. On paper, these two matchups are no brainers, and our staff picked them that way. They are two of 12 unanimously picked games this week.

The Bears visit the Vikings in a crucial NFC North game, with each team one game out of the final playoff spot. The Cardinals-Eagles game features a pair of Oklahoma quarterbacks, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts, starting for each team.

Here's who's picking games straight up for the MMQB this year:

