Jets Beat Rams, Lose Pole Position for No. 1 Pick

The Jets snapped a 13-game losing streak on Sunday as Sam Darnold led the way to a 23-20 victory over the Rams, raising New York's record to 1–13 in 2020. But Sunday's victory came with a pretty significant cost.

New York still sits in the AFC East cellar entering Week 16, and no team in the NFL sports a worse record. Yet Sunday's win may have taken the Jets out of the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes. The Jets and Jaguars currently both sit at 1–13, and based on opponents' winning percentage, the Jaguars currently have the inside track at the No. 1 pick. New York finally got off the schneid on Sunday, but at what cost?

It's unlikely Adam Gase or Sam Darnold care very much about the Jets' draft position, and New York should still have plenty of options if they wish to take a quarterback with the No. 2 pick. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is widely considered the second-best quarterback prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft, and BYU's Zack Wilson and North Dakota State's Trey Lance could also earn consideration in the coming months. Lawrence is likely in a class of his own entering the 2021 draft. The slate of quarterbacks behind him isn't too shabby.

New York has two weeks to return to the top spot in the draft. The Jaguars will face the Bears in Week 16, followed by a matchup with the Colts. The Jets will face the Browns next week before a matchup with the Patriots in the season finale.

