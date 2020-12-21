Saints' Cameron Jordan on Ejection: 'This Loss on Me'

The Saints were without defensive lineman Cameron Jordan during the fourth quarter of their 32-29 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday, and the five-time Pro Bowler took to social media to accept accountability.

Jordan was ejected early in the fourth quarter for throwing a punch at Kansas City offensive lineman Andrew Wylie. His absence immediately proved costly, as the Chiefs scored on the next play thanks to a 12-yard run by Le'Veon Bell. A two-point conversion extended the Chiefs' lead to 29-15.

Later Sunday night, Jordan said via Twitter there were "no excuses" for his actions and that he would be better going forward.

Jordan ended up with three tackles and a quarterback hit on the day, as New Orleans was able to sack Patrick Mahomes three times.

The Saints took a 15-14 lead early in the third quarter on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Drew Brees to Latavius Murray before the Chiefs rattled off 15 unanswered points. During that stretch, the Saints offense went three-and-out on three consecutive drives, totaling just one yard in nine plays.

New Orleans made it a one-possession game with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Brees to Alvin Kamara with under 10 minutes to play, but the Chiefs responded with a field goal to cap a 10-play drive that took nearly five and a half minutes off the clock. The Saints pulled within three just before the two-minute warning, but the Chiefs killed the clock on their ensuing possession.

The loss dropped the Saints to 10-4 and a game behind the Packers for the top seed in the NFC. New Orleans has lost two in a row and will face the Vikings at home next week before concluding the regular season on the road against the Panthers.