SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Saints' Cameron Jordan on Ejection: 'This Loss on Me'

Author:
Publish date:

The Saints were without defensive lineman Cameron Jordan during the fourth quarter of their 32-29 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday, and the five-time Pro Bowler took to social media to accept accountability.

Jordan was ejected early in the fourth quarter for throwing a punch at Kansas City offensive lineman Andrew Wylie. His absence immediately proved costly, as the Chiefs scored on the next play thanks to a 12-yard run by Le'Veon Bell. A two-point conversion extended the Chiefs' lead to 29-15.

Later Sunday night, Jordan said via Twitter there were "no excuses" for his actions and that he would be better going forward.

Jordan ended up with three tackles and a quarterback hit on the day, as New Orleans was able to sack Patrick Mahomes three times.

The Saints took a 15-14 lead early in the third quarter on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Drew Brees to Latavius Murray before the Chiefs rattled off 15 unanswered points. During that stretch, the Saints offense went three-and-out on three consecutive drives, totaling just one yard in nine plays.

New Orleans made it a one-possession game with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Brees to Alvin Kamara with under 10 minutes to play, but the Chiefs responded with a field goal to cap a 10-play drive that took nearly five and a half minutes off the clock. The Saints pulled within three just before the two-minute warning, but the Chiefs killed the clock on their ensuing possession.

The loss dropped the Saints to 10-4 and a game behind the Packers for the top seed in the NFC. New Orleans has lost two in a row and will face the Vikings at home next week before concluding the regular season on the road against the Panthers.

YOU MAY LIKE

new-york-jets-celebrate-first-win
Play
NFL

Jets May Have Lost Trevor Lawrence; But Reminded Us Something

We know plenty of Jets fans are sick over Sunday's outcome. But for the rest of us, their first win of the season should be celebrated.

northwestern-michigan-state-spartans
College Basketball

Northwestern Pulls Off Upset Over No. 4 Michigan State

Northwestern guard Boo Buie led all scorers on Sunday night with 30 points on 9-15 shooting.

cameron jordan
Play
NFL

Saints' Cameron Jordan on Ejection: 'This Loss on Me'

Cameron Jordan was ejected early in the fourth quarter of the Saints' 32-29 loss to the Chiefs for throwing a punch at a Kansas City offensive lineman.

NFL Week 15 Takeaways
Play
NFL

Week 15 Takeaways: A Jets W, a Very Brady Comeback, Hurts Shines

Plus, Mahomes closes out Saints, Darius Leonard saves Christmas, Trubisky has Bears back in it, and more.

sam-darnold-new-york-jets
NFL

Jets Beat Rams, Lose Pole Position for No. 1 Pick

New York advanced to 1–13 in 2020 with Sunday's win over the Rams.

bill-belichick-new-england-patriots-miss-playoffs
Play
NFL

Patriots Miss the Playoffs, So What Now?

For the first time in 12 years, the NFL playoff field won't include the Patriots. Is this a blip on the radar or the end of the run?

kyle-pitts-florida-gators
College Football

Which Underclassmen Have Declared for the 2021 NFL Draft?

See which underclassmen have declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

bowl-game-schedule-2020-21
Play
College Football

2020–21 Bowl Games Full Schedule and Matchups

After enduring plenty of bumps throughout this unprecedented regular season, college football has finally reached bowl season.