Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: 'I Would Say I Don't Feel 100%, But Nobody Does'

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger admitted to not being 100% healthy after his team's 27-17 loss to the Bengals on Monday Night Football.

Asked how his arm feels, the Steelers quarterback said that, "Well, I don’t think anybody that plays this game at any level, at any position I should say, whether that’s Week 1 or Week 16 feels 100%. So, no, I would say I don’t feel 100%, but nobody does right now.”

Head coach Mike Tomlin said postgame that he didn't think that Roethlisberger was suffering some arm weakness in the second half of the season, per NFL Network.

The 38-year-old quarterback completed just 20 of his 38 pass attempts on Monday night, totaling 170 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also fumbled twice, losing one of the them.

Monday's loss marked the fifth consecutive game that Roethlisberger has thrown at least one interception. Pittsburgh has also failed to score more than 20 points in each of its last four contests.

The veteran quarterback did, however, become the sixth player in NFL to complete 5,000 career passes and the seventh player in league history to throw for 60,000 yards.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday that barring a change of heart, that Roethlisberger wants to continue playing next season and intends to fulfill the remainder of his contract. He has one season left on his current deal after this one.

Roethlisberger missed almost the entirety of last season because of an elbow injury that required surgery.

Pittsburgh has already clinched a playoff berth, after missing the postseason in each of the past two seasons.