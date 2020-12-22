Cam Newton: 'I Did Not Live Up to' Patriots' Standard

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton appeared to acknowledge some of the shortcomings of his 2020 NFL season on Monday, one day after the Patriots were eliminated from playoff contention.

“Dear Patriots Nation,” Newton wrote on Instagram. “I will be the first to tell you that this year has been unacceptable in more ways than one !! And the standard has been and always will be set; and unfortunately we (I) did not live up to what that standard was at all times or consistently enough !!”

The Patriots' 22-12 loss on Sunday to the Dolphins marks the end of a postseason appearance streak that dates back to 2008-09. Newton threw for 209 yards in the defeat, failing to record either a touchdown or an interception.

“With that being said the answers are in the locker room and one thing I do know about this bunch is that this locker room is filled with guys who want to be a part of the solution including me," Newton wrote.

“All things considered, you will not see any finger pointing or excuse making but more accountability being placed on the guys (me) to get the job done !! I think I speak for myself and others when I say CHALLENGE ACCEPTED !!”

On the season, the first-year Patriot has thrown for 2,381 yards, five touchdowns and ten interceptions in 13 games. He has added 489 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

The 31-year-old Newton signed a one-year deal with the Patriots this past June and is set to be a free agent again in the offseason. The Patriots (6-8) finish off their season with games against the Bills and Jets.