NFL Week 16 Picks From the MMQB Staff

MMQB Staff Week 16 NFL Picks

Who's getting a W in Week 16? The MMQB staff makes its picks.
Author:
Publish date:

It's Week 16! We have a rare Friday night game between the Vikings in the Saints in New Orleans on Christmas Day to kick off the weekend, then three more contests on Saturday before the usual Sunday slate. Saturday's highlight figures to be Dolphins-Raiders, with two of our six experts picking Las Vegas to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. 

With the Steelers reeling on a three-game losing skid, only one member of our staff is picking Pittsburgh to beat the Colts. That's the same amount willing to back the Jets to pick up their second win against the Browns. Meanwhile, most of the experts think the NFC West-leading Rams will be able to clinch the division title on the road against the Seahawks. 

Here's who's picking games straight up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter
Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist
Gary Gramling, Senior Editor
Mitch Goldich, Editor/Writer
Conor Orr, Staff Writer
Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

