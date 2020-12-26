SI.com
Saints' Alvin Kamara Ties Single-Game NFL Record With Six Rushing TDs vs. Vikings

Saints running back Alvin Kamara tied a single-game NFL record with six rushing touchdowns in New Orleans' 52–33 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day.

His sixth, and final, touchdown came with just 1:50 to go in the contest and helped seal New Orleans' victory.

Kamara's sixth score brought him into a tie with Hall of Famer Ernie Nevers of the Chicago Cardinals, who ran for six touchdowns in a 1929 win over the Bears.

Earlier in the game, Kamara became the first player since Clinton Portis since 2003 to rush for five scores in a game and just the second player since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970 to rush for five touchdowns. 

New Orleans's Pro Bowl back finished the game with 22 carriers for 155 rushing yards, and additionally had three catches for 17 yards.

His six rushing touchdowns helped Kamara reach 21 touchdowns this season, extending the Saints record for a non-quarterback that he set earlier in Friday's win, and breaking the mark he tied in 2018. 

His 15th rushing rushing score of the season also broke the Saints record that he previously set in 2018 and broke the Saints' record for total touchdowns in a game, which was previously set at four. 

Saints quarterback Drew Brees threw for 311 yards and two interceptions in the victory as New Orleans improved to 11–4 on the season. New Orleans also clinched the NFC South with the win.

Kamara and the Saints finish off their regular season next Sunday against the Panthers. 

