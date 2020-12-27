Kelce Breaks Single-Season Tight End Yardage Record

Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports

Travis Kelce continued his dominant 2020 campaign on Sunday as he set the single-season tight end yardage record in a win over the Falcons.

Kansas City's standout tight end passed George Kittle for the single-season record with a 31-yard reception in the fourth quarter at Arrowhead Stadium; Kelce has a total of 1,416 receiving yards so far on the season. Kittle set the record in 2019 as he finished the season with 1,377 receiving yards.

Kelce has emerged as one of the game's top receiving tight ends over the last half decade. The Cincinnati product is a two-time All-Pro, and he's tallied over 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last five seasons. Kelce is also the first tight end in NFL history with multiple 100-catch seasons.

Kansas City clinched home field in the AFC playoffs with Sunday's win over Atlanta. The Chiefs currently lead the AFC West at 14–1 as they seek their second straight Super Bowl.