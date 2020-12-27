SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Travis Kelce Breaks Single-Season Tight End Yardage Record

Author:
Publish date:
travis-kelce-kansas-city-chiefs

Travis Kelce continued his dominant 2020 campaign on Sunday as he set the single-season tight end yardage record in a win over the Falcons. 

Kansas City's standout tight end passed George Kittle for the single-season record with a 31-yard reception in the fourth quarter at Arrowhead Stadium; Kelce has a total of 1,416 receiving yards so far on the season. Kittle set the record in 2019 as he finished the season with 1,377 receiving yards. 

Kelce has emerged as one of the game's top receiving tight ends over the last half decade. The Cincinnati product is a two-time All-Pro, and he's tallied over 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last five seasons. Kelce is also the first tight end in NFL history with multiple 100-catch seasons. 

Kansas City clinched home field in the AFC playoffs with Sunday's win over Atlanta. The Chiefs currently lead the AFC West at 14–1 as they seek their second straight Super Bowl

YOU MAY LIKE

jay-wright-villanova
College Basketball

Villanova Coach Jay Wright Tests Positive for COVID-19

Villanova has paused all basketball activities following Wright's positive test.

travis-kelce-kansas-city-chiefs
NFL

Kelce Breaks Single-Season Tight End Yardage Record

George Kittle previously set the single-season yardage record for tight ends with 1,377 receiving yards in 2019.

Phil Niekro
Play
MLB

Knuckleball King Phil Niekro Dies at 81

Niekro made five All-Star teams throughout his career, winning more than 300 games.

USATSI_14991965
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings - Tight Ends

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 16 tight end rankings to help you dominate the competition!

USATSI_15276482
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings - Team Defenses

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 16 team defense rankings to help you dominate the competition!

USATSI_15340944
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings - Kickers

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 16 kicker rankings to help you dominate the competition!

USATSI_15340069
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 16 wide receiver rankings to help you dominate the competition!

USATSI_15340270
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 16 running back rankings to help you dominate the competition!