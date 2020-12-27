SI.com
Report: NFL Teams Interested in Urban Meyer as Possible Head Coach

At least two NFL teams have reached out to former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer to see if he would be interested in interviewing for a head coaching job in the NFL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to ESPN, Meyer did not dismiss the overtures from at least one of those teams and is considering whether to jump to the NFL. He reportedly intends to decide within the next week if he wants to be an NFL coach.

Meyer, 56, has not coached since December 2018, when he left Ohio State after seven seasons. He amassed an 82-9 record with the Buckeyes and left the school after a season in which he was suspended three games over his handling of domestic abuse allegations against an assistant coach. Additionally, WOSU reported at the time that Meyer had "been slowed by headaches caused by a cyst."

Meyer has never coached at the NFL, but he wants to make sure that if he decides to jump to the NFL level that he is fully prepared to immerse himself in the opportunity, per ESPN.

Before coaching at Ohio State, Meyer was the head coach at Florida, Utah and Bowling Green. He has won three national championships throughout his time as a collegiate head coach.

