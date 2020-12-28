Up-to-Date NFL Playoff Picture, Clinching Scenarios After Week 16

Don't look now, but the Dallas Cowboys' path into the playoffs is still open heading into the last week of the regular season.

An eventful NFL Sunday altered the league's playoff picture, with the Cowboys' 37-17 win over the Eagles eliminating Philadelphia from contention and setting up a Week 17 in which Washington (6-9), Dallas (6-9) and the New York Giants (5-10) all have a chance at winning the NFC East.

Here's a look at the current playoff picture for both conferences, with a breakdown of how the field could change based on Week 17 outcomes.

AFC

1. Kansas City Chiefs — 14-1 (clinched a first-round bye and home field advantage)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers — 12-3 (clinched division)

3. Buffalo Bills — 11-3 (clinched division)

4. Tennessee Titans — 10-4

5. Miami Dolphins — 10-5

6. Baltimore Ravens — 10-5

7. Cleveland Browns — 10-5

Here's what we know: the Chiefs will be the No. 1 seed in the AFC, while the Steelers and Bills have clinched their respective divisions. The only division undecided is the South, with the Titans currently in the driver's seat. If Tennessee beats the Packers tonight or wins against the Texans in Week 17, then the Titans will win the division. Two losses open the door for the Colts (10-5), who would have to beat the Jaguars at home next week.

Indianapolis is also on the outside looking in for the wild card picture. The Dolphins (at Buffalo), Ravens (at Cincinnati) and Browns (vs. Pittsburgh) clinch a playoff berth with a win next week or a Colts loss. The Colts need to beat the Jaguars and have one of those three teams lose in order to make the field.

NFC

1. Green Bay Packers — 11-3 (clinched division)

2. New Orleans Saints — 11-4 (clinched division)

3. Seattle Seahawks — 11-4 (clinched division)

4. Washington Football Team — 6-9

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 10-5 (clinched playoff berth)

6. Los Angeles Rams — 9-6

7. Chicago Bears — 8-7



By beating the Rams on Sunday, the Seahawks clinched the NFC West for the first time since 2016. In the East, Washington can seal the division by beating the Eagles next week in Philadelphia. If the Eagles win, then the East champion would be either the Cowboys (6-9) or Giants (5-10), who face off at MetLife Stadium next week.

For the wild card, there are three teams fighting for two remaining spots, with Tampa Bay already ensured to be in the field. The Rams can clinch a spot with a win at home against the Cardinals (8-7). Similarly, the Bears would secure a playoff bid by beating the Packers at home in Week 17. If the Bears lose and the Cardinals win, then Arizona and Los Angeles would get in. If the Rams win, then the Bears would get the final playoff spot regardless of their result against Green Bay. The Rams would only miss out if they lose to Arizona and the Bears win.