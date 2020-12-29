Cam Newton Vents After Loss: 'I've Sacrificed So Much This Year'

SI.com
Frustrated Cam Newton Vents After Loss to Bills: 'I've Sacrificed So Much This Year'

Author:
Publish date:

After another loss that saw the Patriots' offense struggle against the Bills and coach Bill Belichick bench Cam Newton, the quarterback vented his frustrations following the game.

During his press conference, Newton was asked about a Monday Night Football graphic that showed he wakes up at 4:20 a.m., leaves his house at 4:30 a.m. and doesn't go to sleep until 11:30 p.m.

"That's been my schedule for 90% of the time I've been here, so you can kind of understand the frustration I do have when I don't have the outcome, because I'm sacrificing so much. You're talking to a person who hasn't seen his kids in three months," Newton said, via ESPN.

"Obviously, the contract is what it is. Submitting myself to this team is something I've been doing since day one. Being accessible. Yeah, it's frustrating. It makes you mad."

Newton signed a one-year contract with New England this season with a base salary of $1.05 million. The value of the "incentive-laden" deal could increase up to $2.6 million.

On Monday night, Belichick benched Newton in the third quarter of the Patriots' 38–9 blowout loss to the Bills. Newton struggled mightily before being replaced by Jarrett Stidham. He threw for just 34 yards on 10 attempts, failing to find the end zone in the air as the Bills opened up a double-digit lead.

Monday's struggles continued a trend of poor performances from Newton. He has thrown just one touchdown in his last five games, tallying 2,415 yards in 14 starts. 

Despite pulling Newton, Belichick told reporters that "Cam did a good job" and he "wasn't the problem."

"We weren't very competitive in the game," the head coach said.

Newton said "the feeling is mutual" regarding Belichick's support throughout this year. However, the signal-caller continued to express his frustrations with his results this season.

"It makes you angry knowing that to be a trusted teammate you first have to submit to authority and submit to what the coaches are asking you to do. I feel like I have done that. I'm not in the place of blame. I'm more or less venting right now because, yeah, I've sacrificed so much this year," he said.

