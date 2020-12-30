Colts QB Philip Rivers Admits He May Retire This Offseason

SI.com
Colts' Philip Rivers Could Be Playing His Last NFL Game

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers has one more game left in the 2020 season to help put the franchise in the playoffs.

However, the eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback admitted that Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-14) could be his last.

Stephen Holder of The Athletic reported that the idea of Rivers potentially playing in his last game crossed his mind.

"If things don't go go the way you want this weekend, it could be... I guess it's healthy to have that thought becaise we're not guaranteed anything going forward," Rivers told Holder.

Rivers, 39, is seeking the eighth playoff appearance of his career. The 17-year veteran spent 16 seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers before coming over to the Indianapolis Colts on a one-year, $25 million deal. 

Rivers, who tied Dan Marino for fifth place on the career touchdown passes leaderboard with 420 via a 42-yarder to Zach Pascal on Sunday, has thrown for 4,005 yards (ninth in the NFL), 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in the 2020 season. 

The Colts (11-5) are coming off a 28-24 loss on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. However, the Colts can still earn a playoff spot by winning the AFC South division.

To do so, the Colts must defeat the Jaguars and have the Tennessee Titans lose or tie against the Texans, which would allow Indianapolis to win its first division title since 2014. Indianapolis can earn a playoff spot as a wild card team with a win over the Jaguars and a loss or tie by the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns or Miami Dolphins. 

The Ravens will play on the road at Cincinnati. Cleveland has a tough division matchup against Pittsburgh while the Dolphins travel to face the Buffalo Bills. 

The Colts' last playoff appearance came in 2018, when Indianapolis was eliminated in a 31-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round.

