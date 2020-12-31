NFLPA President JC Tretter Calls for End of Minicamps, OTAs

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

NFLPA President JC Tretter Calls for End of Minicamps and OTAs

Author:
Publish date:

Browns center JC Tretter, who serves as the president of the National Football League Players Association, is pushing to eliminate offseason practices with minicamps and organized team activities to limit the wear and tear on players' bodies. 

The coronavirus pandemic took away the NFL offseason program this year as players and teams adapted to virtual meetings. 

Rather than players suffering more injuries, Tretter thinks players around the league can put a quality product on the field without the additional activities.

"There is no reason for us to ever return to the previous offseason program," Tretter said in an NFLPA newsletter. "Our collective level of play across the league has actually never been higher." 

Tretter pointed to a record-setting number of points through 16 weeks of play, lower penalty numbers and fewer missed tackles. 

While Tretter's citations are valid, NFL owners are unlikely to agree to a virtual offseason.

According to ESPN, the decrease in penalties could be attributed to the league instructing officials to throw fewer flags. To Tretter's point, however, coaches around the league have pushed for a reduced body of work during the offseason, going back to the 2011 collective bargaining agreement. 

Tretter believes another reduction of offseason work is coming, saying the NFL is the only major sports league with an offseason program. 

"The most physically demanding sport is the only league that brings their players back for extra practices outside of the season. The argument in favor of these offseason practices is based on the assumption that players need reps during OTAs to develop and learn while teams need the practices to gel. Yet, the lack of OTAs this year demonstrated that those theories aren't substantiated. New and first-year head coaches had success. Newly assembled teams had success. Rookies stepped in and played at a high level all across the league.

"... We do not need to be brought in during April-June to practice against each other–it's simply unnecessary."

Beyond Tretter's work to push for the reduction of offseason activities, he has been instrumental in the push to eliminate turf fields in stadiums and producing the league's COVID-19 protocols that included daily testing. 

YOU MAY LIKE

JC Tretter
Play
NFL

NFLPA President JC Tretter Calls for End of Minicamps, OTAs

Tretter thinks players in the league can put a quality product on the field without the additional activities.

ryan-fitzpatrick-dolphins
Play
NFL

Report: Dolphins' Fitzpatrick Tests Positive for COVID-19

Fitzpatrick will miss Sunday's regular-season finale against the AFC East division rival Bills.

SI_FANTASY_W17_V-QB
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Quarterbacks - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em quarterbacks for Week 17 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

Boston Red Sox
MLB

Red Sox Hiring Bianca Smith as Minor League Coach

Smith will work with Boston's rookie-level affiliate in Fort Myers, Fla., and her work will center around position players.

USATSI_15138901
Play
Gambling

2021 Peach Bowl & Citrus Bowl Best Bets: Breakdown, Odds and Preview

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking breaks down his betting card for Cincinnati vs. Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, and Auburn vs. Northwestern in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl.

d'eriq-king-torn-acl-miami
Play
College Football

Miami QB D'Eriq King to Undergo Surgery After Tearing ACL

King suffered a knee injury late in the second quarter of Tuesday's Cheez-It Bowl.

kelly-saban-notre-dame-alabama-preview
Play
College Football

Does Notre Dame Have What It Takes to Keep Up With Alabama?

Breaking down the semifinal battle between the Fighting Irish and the Crimson Tide.

ryan-day-ohio-state-football
Play
College Football

Ryan Day: OSU Players 'Working Their Way Back' After Quarantine

Ohio State played without 22 players in the Big Ten title game due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols.