Report: Dolphins' Fitzpatrick Tests Positive for COVID-19

Dolphins backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bills, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Fitzpatrick missed Miami's practice on Thursday and will likely be sidelined for two weeks after reportedly returning a positive test.

The veteran led the Dolphins to a 26–25 come-from-behind win over the Raiders last weekend, putting them in a position to possibly reach the playoffs. The team can advance to the postseason with a win over the AFC East rivals Bills, who have already clinched the division title.

Fitzpatrick opened the 2020 season as Miami's starter but was demoted in late October when rookie Tua Tagovailoa took over. In nine games this season, Fitzpatrick has thrown for 2,091 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Tagovailoa was joined by quarterback Jake Rudock at practice Thursday. Rudock has been added to the Dolphins' 53-man roster to serve as Tagovailoa's backup, according to his agent Mike McCartney.

Rudock was selected by the Lions in the 2016 draft out of Michigan. In three games in 2017, he went 3-for-5 while throwing for 24 yards with one interception. The Dolphins signed Rudock in January to a reserve/future contract, and he has bounced on and off their practice squad since October.