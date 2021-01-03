Report: Patriots, Newton Expected to Part Ways This Offseason

SI.com
Report: Patriots, Cam Newton Expected to Part Ways This Offseason

The Patriots and quarterback Cam Newton are expected to part ways this offseason, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on the network's Sunday NFL Countdown pregame show.

The 31-year-old Newton signed a one-year deal with the Patriots this past June, but the team failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2008–09.

While Newton showed flashes of the same greatness he exhibited during his tenure with the Carolina Panthers, New England enters Week 17 at 6–9 on the season. On the year, the former No. 1 overall pick has thrown for 2,415 yards, the lowest of any season in which he's started at least 14 games; five passing touchdowns; and 10 interceptions. He also has 513 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns entering Week 17. 

Following a Week 15 loss to the Dolphins that eliminated the Patriots from postseason contention, Newton appeared to acknowledge some of the shortcomings of his season on social media, writing on Instagram that, "I will be the first to tell you that this year has been unacceptable in more ways than one !! And the standard has been and always will be set; and unfortunately we (I) did not live up to what that standard was at all times or consistently enough !!”

“With that being said the answers are in the locker room and one thing I do know about this bunch is that this locker room is filled with guys who want to be a part of the solution including me," Newton wrote.

“All things considered, you will not see any finger pointing or excuse making but more accountability being placed on the guys (me) to get the job done !! I think I speak for myself and others when I say CHALLENGE ACCEPTED !!”

Heading into Week 17, the Patriots have lost three consecutive games. 

They close out their season Sunday against the Jets.

